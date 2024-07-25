Chopin and Valldemossa will once again come together to celebrate the best music. Four great pianists will perform in four concerts that can be enjoyed during the month of August in the Cartoixa. They will be part of a new edition of the Chopin Festival, organised by the Associació Festivals Chopin de Valdemossa.

The first event will be on Sunday 4 August, with the Ukrainian pianist Dinara Klinton. A week later, on the 11th, it will be the turn of Eric Lu. The Polish pianist Kamil Pacholec will do the same on Sunday the 18th, and finally, a very special performance will close this cycle, that of Bartomeu Jaume and Miquel Estelrich, who will perform a programme made up of works for two pianos on the 25th of August.



The performances, which will fill every Sunday in August, will start at 9.30pm and tickets can be purchased in advance at ticketib.com. Advance booking is highly recommended, due to the high demand for tickets expected by the organisers. The venue will be, of course, the Claustre de la Cartoixa.

The prestige of the performers present at this Chopin Festival 2024 is undeniable. Dinara Klinton recorded her first album, which already contained pieces by Chopin, when she was just 16 years old. Two years later, in 2006, she was awarded first prize at the Busoni Piano Competition. Kamil Pacholec is one of the most promising pianists of his generation. Recognised with numerous international awards, his talents have earned him praise from The Gramophone and Lawrence Budman. The American Eric Lu is a gold medal winner at the 2018 Leeds International Piano Competition and has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The pianist Miquel Estelrich

The Mallorcan representation at this event, embodied in Bartomeu Jaume and Miquel Estelrich, has nothing to envy to the foreign guests. Jaume is a professor at the Conservatori Superior de Música de Valencia and holds a doctorate from the Universitat de València. He has travelled halfway around the world, sitting at the piano with the best orchestras, in a career comparable to the man who will share the stage with him, Miquel Estelrich, one of the great musical figures on the current musical scene. Estelrich has recorded no less than 14 albums and has collaborated with musicians of international stature, as well as holding a doctorate from the University of the Balearic Islands and being the pianist of the Orquestra Simfònica de Balears since its creation in 1989.