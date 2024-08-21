Chopin and Valldemossa will once again come together to celebrate the best music. Four great pianists have performed in four concerts that have been enjoyed during the month of August in the Cartoixa as part of a new edition of the Chopin Festival, which will be closed on Sunday 25th by the French pianist Francois Dumont.

The iconic stage will host the last of the concerts in this year's series. Initially, the programme included performances by pianists Bartomeu Jaume and Miquel Estelrich, but for personal reasons Estelrich will not be able to play. So it will be François Dumont, who already took part in the 2021 edition of the festival, who will be the star of this special evening. Dumont is internationally known for having won prizes in prestigious competitions such as the Warsaw Chopin, the Queen Elisabeth, the Clara Haskil and the Monte Carlo Piano Masters. He was selected by conductor Leonard Slatkin to record Ravel's two Piano Concertos with the Orchestre National de Lyon, a work released on the Naxos label to critical acclaim. The French pianist has recently performed at the Musikverein in Vienna, among other major international venues. This Sunday's programme will include a selection of works by Chopin that will captivate the audience in the unique setting of the Claustre de la Cartoixa in Valldemossa. The performance will begin at 9:30 pm and tickets, priced at 30, 20 and 15 euros, can be purchased in advance at ticketib.com or two hours beforehand at the Cartoixa box office. This advance purchase is especially recommended, due to the high demand for tickets expected by the organisers.

The prestige of the performers who have already played at the Chopin Festival 2024 is undeniable. Dinara Klinton recorded her first album, which already contained pieces by Chopin, when she was just 16 years old. Two years later, in 2006, she was awarded first prize at the Busoni Piano Competition. Kamil Pacholec is one of the most promising pianists of his generation. Recognised with numerous international awards, his talents have earned him praise from The Gramophone and Lawrence Budman. The American Eric Lu is a gold medal winner at the 2018 Leeds International Piano Competition and has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.