The new edition of the Mostra Calvià is underway in Calvià, a gastronomic event that brings together 40 restaurants in the municipality to offer special menus at affordable prices, thus contributing to the promotion of local gastronomy and the revitalisation of the restaurant sector, was officially presented in the gardens of the Town Hall.

The presentation of this edition counted on show-cooking by the chef Claudio Lemos from Selvatge restaurant, who has prepared a tapa with bread, ramellet tomato ragout, smoked and marinated dolphin-fish with white soya and tap de cortí foam. The event was attended by the mayor of Calvià, Juan Antonio Amengual, and members of the municipal corporation.

This event has established itself as an unmissable occasion for lovers of good food and serves to promote Calvià's catering establishments. During his speech, the mayor stressed that ‘We are positioning ourselves as a gastronomic destination of reference, because Calvià is firmly committed to the deseasonalisation and quality gastronomy’. The Mostra Calvià reinforces the tourist offer of the municipality beyond the high season, attracting both visitors and residents throughout the year. Each participating restaurant will offer menus starting at 17 €, allowing diners to enjoy the rich and varied gastronomy of the municipality.

Calendar of the Mostra Calvià Autumn Festival 2024

One Friday and one weekend of the month of October are dedicated to each of the main areas of Calvià:

- 18 to 20 October: Santa Ponsa and Costa de la Calma

- From 25th to 27th October: Peguera, Cala Fornells, El Toro, Son Ferrer, Calvià and es Capdellà

David Ordinas, presenter of IB3TV and known for being very active on social networks, is once again the promotional image of the Mostra Calvià. Ordinas has already tasted some of the dishes of the Mostra and will share his experience through his Instagram account, where he has more than 20,000 followers, which will help to give visibility to the event and attract a diverse audience.

The Calvià Foundation is in charge of organising this exhibition, which is held twice a year, before and after the summer tourist season, as part of the strategy of deseasonalising tourism and promoting local gastronomy.