For those of us who live in Mallorca, autumn invites us to return to our visits to the Serra de Tramuntana. With family or friends, we take advantage of the drop in temperatures to return to its entrails and go hiking, pick mushrooms, organise barbecues or simply get some fresh air.

Now, thanks to the Sa Terrassa restaurant, located in the Son Bunyola hotel, owned by Sir Richard Branson, you can enjoy wonderful gastronomic walks, combining an exquisite autumn menu, carefully prepared by chef Brenda Lisiotti, with walks around this beautiful estate located between the sea and the mountains.

An initiative that began this week, so that residents spending the November long weekend on the island can enjoy a complete autumn experience without leaving Mallorca. The Sa Terrassa gastronomic tours will be available, by reservation, until the 18th of November, when Son Bunyola will end the season.

A seasonal menu with local pairing suggestions:

For Brenda Lisiotti, executive chef at Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas, autumn is full of resources to elaborate warm dishes, which invite to recollection, and to reconnect with oneself.

After the vitality of summer, full of colourful, fresh and vibrant foods, the new season is coming with red fruits such as pomegranates, with fascinating fruits of the earth such as mushrooms and truffles, and with items that are a symbol of mystery and introspection such as pumpkins and chestnuts.

With all of them Brenda has prepared a 4-step tasting menu, which to start with includes 2 delicious starters: ‘Pumpkin cream, pickled pumpkin, black sesame, fried enoki and mahonese’ and “Scallop tartar with white garlic and grapes”.

To pair them, Sa Terrassa's sommelier, Jaime Pérez de Rada, suggests Can Verdura - Ca Ses Rosetes 2023, a white wine from Binissalem, floral, pleasant, very creamy and glossy.

For the main course, diners can choose between a ‘Squid with sobrasada, potato cream and samphire’ or a ‘Roulade of octopus stuffed with herbs and dried fruit with chestnut cream’.

In this case, the sommelier chooses to recommend a red wine from Manacor, Toni Gelabert - Negre Selecció 2021, which stands out for being structured, full-bodied and combining the best of the Mallorcan Mantonegro variety with the strength and elegance of Cabernet Sauvignon.

The cherry on top of this autumnal menu is a dessert with which Brenda Lisiotti wanted to make a nod to one of the most used seasonal products: ‘Pumpkin surprise’.

A walk through the mountains, between the sea and the mountains:

Before tasting this exquisite menu, or afterwards, to bring the meal down, Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas invites visitors to walk around this beautiful estate, which covers an area of 320 hectares in the heart of the Tramuntana mountains.

For this purpose, those interested receive a map indicating the possible routes to follow and, once on the way, QR codes provide them with specific information about the place. In order to respect the enclave, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, participants are advised not to leave the indicated paths.

Enjoy a romantic getaway

A romantic evening before the end of the season:

As Sa Terrassa's autumn menu is available at both lunch and dinner time, there are couples who decide to take advantage of Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas' resident offer to enjoy a more complete romantic getaway and stay overnight as well.

A unique opportunity to get to know this beautiful hotel with 27 rooms, located in an old 13th century possessió, which for a long time was one of the most prosperous agricultural estates in the Serra de Tramuntana.

If this autumn you want to live a different experience, don't miss the opportunity to try the gastronomic walks through the Sa Terrassa de Son Bunyola mountain range.

