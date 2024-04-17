Escape to Cala Rajada



Take a break and relax in Cala Rajada with morning walks, a visit to the fishing port, hiking routes through the Parc de Llevant or in its heated indoor swimming pool.



The hotel is located just a few minutes from the fishing port of Cala Rajada and next to the beach of Cala Agulla. Among its most interesting services are the swimming pool, the gym, the children's area and the family restaurant.



Offer valid until the end of April

Adult price double room with breakfast: 29€/person/night.

Adult price double room with half board: 40€/person/night.

Information and reservations: 971 563 550

It is essential to present the subscriber's card at the hotel reception.

The Norwegian Fjords in full

26 June to 3 July





Immense glaciers, majestic mountains, spectacular fjords… this landscape must be experienced at least once in a lifetime! Norway is a unique paradise with picture postcard villages on the shores of iconic fjords, countless points of historical interest, Viking-era settlements and Unesco World Heritage sites.

Our itinerary starts in Oslo, with a direct flight from Palma. After getting to know the city

by coach to Alesund, considered one of Norway's most beautiful cities in Norway perched over

seven small islands. Once in Hellesylt, a ferry will take us across the impressive Geiranger Fjord to the Seven Sisters' Waterfall, with its 250m high waterfall. This region also hides the magical

Briksdal Glacier, an unmissable point on our route through the Norwegian fjords that will continue by road to the to the green valleys surrounding Voss. The Flam Railway, considered one of the

most beautiful trains in the world, will show us the breathtaking scenery of the west of the country, and further ferry itinerary will take you through the landscapes that make up the

the so-called Fjord of Dreams between Kaupanger and Gudvang. The city of Bergen and the

and the picturesque coloured houses of the Bryggen will end this dreamlike experience.

Special price for subscribers: 2,285€.

Includes flight Palma-Oslo and Bergen-Palma, 7 nights in 4* hotels, full board, visits, ferry trips, Flam train, funicular railway and entrance fees to museums, coach, local guide and travel insurance. Limited places.

Organised by:

Waterproof Thermal Jacket with adjustable heat



Includes rechargeable battery with 8h battery life and 2 USB ports



Available in sizes S, M, L & XL in black (regular fit) and blue (slim fit)



The most comfortable way to fight against the cold.



Only 49.95€



Special price for subscriber’s: 48.95€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

