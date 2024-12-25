Escola Global International School proudly announces the official launch of its new EG6 Sixth

Form Centre. This milestone represents more than just an academic expansion, it is a transformative step toward empowering young minds, inspiring future leaders, and equipping students with the skills to thrive in an ever-changing world.

The centre embodies Escola Global’s student-centered approach, emphasising sustainability in all dimensions - personal, social, and environmental - while blending creative and critical thinking with academic excellence. With its flexible, individualised curriculum, EG6 offers students the freedom to tailor their education to their unique interests and aspirations.

A Flexible, Personalised Learning Experience

The Sixth Form Centre offers unparalleled flexibility, with no mandatory subjects and fully individualised study schedules, enabling students to pursue areas of genuine interest.

“Our goal is to provide academic excellence, unwavering support, and an environment that fosters passions and personal growth,” said Paul Harrison, Head of Secondary. The curriculum seamlessly integrates academic rigour with personal development, ensuring students graduate with outstanding qualifications and a clear vision for their future.

A Gateway to the World: Cambridge International A-Levels

At the core of EG6’s academic offering are the Cambridge International A-Levels, a globally recognised qualification for access to higher education and employment. Renowned for their depth and specialisation, A-Levels prepare students for future success, offering a personalised pathway through Year 12 and Year 13.

Students at EG6 will gain not only in-depth knowledge, in three to six chosen subjects, but also critical skills such as initiative, analytical thinking, and emotional intelligence - qualities essential for future success. A-Levels are widely accepted by universities worldwide, streamlining applications and opening doors to prestigious institutions. For students seeking university access or future employment in Spain, A Levels offer direct access but EG6 also enables Bachillerato convalidation, combining flexibility with local academic requirements and embodying Escola Global’s blending of local community and global outlook.

The subject offering at A Level, through Cambridge, exemplifies Escola Global ethos as it blends traditionally recognised subjects, such as English Literature, Mathematics, all three Sciences, Geography and History, with contemporary and future focused courses, such as Digital Media & Design or Environmental Management.

Creativity & Sustainability at the Core

EG6 prioritises self-expression and places creativity at the centre of the curriculum. Performing arts are offered as A Levels in Music and Drama, whilst a traditional Art & Design runs alongside Digital Media & Design, as well as Media Studies. These courses make the most of the centre’s privileged location in ParcBit, alongside film, television, radio and internet-based businesses, allowing for meaningful real-world collaborations for students and professionals.

Reflecting Escola Global’s commitment to sustainability in education, EG6 provides opportunities for students to specialise in fields like Marine Sciences and Environmental Management. This focus equips students with the knowledge and values needed to lead responsibly in a global context, from a registered EcoSchool.

IPQ, Enrichment, and Holistic Development

EG6 goes beyond academics with its interdisciplinary enrichment programme, designed to nurture creativity, resilience, and well-being. Students will be given opportunities to participate in initiatives like the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, the Connect2Work programme, and university application support through UCAS and UNED. Emotional well-being is prioritised, for example through partnership with the innovative Miinta platform, alongside pastoral care and personalised guidance.

The centre also offers International Project Qualification (IPQ), a research-based project that encourages students to delve deeply into topics of personal interest, fostering independence, critical thinking, and academic curiosity. Recognised by universities, the IPQ highlights a student’s initiative and ability to manage complex, self-directed work. Importantly, the IPQ provides the freedom for students to dedicate time and energy to areas which move them passionately, without boundaries, required learning or mandated content. Building on the learning ethos of Escola Global International School, EG6 embraces Project-Based Learning (PBL), Outdoor Learning (OL), and enrichment-focused methodologies.

Proven Academic Success

Escola Global International School is an established Cambridge International Examinations Centre, with students annually achieving above UK and international standards in IGCSE formal external exams. The addition of EG6 builds upon this successful platform to prepare students to meet the challenges of the future with confidence and the skills and qualifications to drive meaningful change.

Welcome to EG6: The Future Begins Today

For more information about EG6 Sixth Form Centre and its programmes, visit Escola Global International School’s website (www.escola-global.com) or contact the admissions team to book a personalised tour (admissions@escola-global.com)