Nineteen-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the new men's US Open champion and also the new number one in the world ranking.

Following his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory over Norwegian Casper Ruud on Sunday, he said that he had dreamt of this moment since he was a child; it is his first Grand Slam title. Remembering the victims of 9/11, he added: "I want you to know that my thoughts are with all of you on such a particular day". His words and his tennis were warmly appreciated by the spectators at the Arthur Ashe court.

"It's something I've dreamt of since I was a child, to be number one, to be a Grand Slam champion. It's something I've worked a lot for. It's hard to talk now, a lot of emotions, but it's something I tried to achieve with hard work, with my family."

He acknowledged that, as soon as he had won, his first thoughts were for his mother and his grandfather. "I thought of my mother, because she is not here, and of my grandfather. Many members of my family are here, but others could not come to see the final and I was thinking of all of them."

One of the first to congratulate this new star of Spanish and world tennis was Rafa Nadal. On Twitter, he said: "Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, of which I am sure will be many more!"

Nadal also had words for Casper Ruud, whose training included a spell at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor: "Great effort, Casper Ruud. So proud of you! Bad luck today but amazing tournament and season!"