Tennis
Murray could play in Majorca next week
Andy Murray is considering competing in the Rafa Nadal Open Sotheby’s International Realty tournament at the Nadal Academy in Manacor which starts at the end of next week.
The former British number one hinted at the idea yesterday after his return to singles action continued with a second defeat when he was beaten 7-6 7-5 by Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem.
Murray will not be in New York when the US Open gets under way on Monday, but he may instead play on the ATP Challenger Tour.
He flew home from Winston-Salem yesterday but is actively considering whether to compete in next week’s Challenger event here in Majorca where has trained in the past.
