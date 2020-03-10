Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 7, 2019 Barcelona's Luis Suarez scores their fourth goal. 08-12-2019 REUTERS/Albert Gea

The Spanish Football Federation has announced this morning that all matches in La Liga and the second division will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

This means that this Saturday’s match between Real Mallorca and Barcelona will be played in front of no fans.