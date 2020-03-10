Football
Real Mallorca v Barcelona to be played behind closed doors
The Spanish Football Federation has announced this morning that all matches in La Liga and the second division will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.
This means that this Saturday’s match between Real Mallorca and Barcelona will be played in front of no fans.
