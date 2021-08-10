Cala s’Almoina, Mallorca.

06-08-2021Gabriel Alomar

It’s 37 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine and an easterly wind and it’ll be a sweltering 25 overnight.

Calvia is 34 degrees and sunny with cloudy intervals, light-moderate winds and a low of 22.

It’s 38 and sunny but very blustery in Llucmajor and it will be 23 degrees when the sun goes down.

Pollensa is 32 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with light winds and a low of 21 degrees.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Valldemossa with a high of 33, light winds and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

Minimum temperatures today:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

