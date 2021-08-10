It’s 37 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine and an easterly wind and it’ll be a sweltering 25 overnight.

Calvia is 34 degrees and sunny with cloudy intervals, light-moderate winds and a low of 22.

It’s 38 and sunny but very blustery in Llucmajor and it will be 23 degrees when the sun goes down.

Pollensa is 32 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with light winds and a low of 21 degrees.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Valldemossa with a high of 33, light winds and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

Minimum temperatures today:

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:

Hemos vivido una #nochetórrida en muchas localidades del archipiélago, la mínima estuvo por encima d 25°C. ¡Cuesta dormir!

27 Palma, Portopí

26 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

26 Far de Capdepera

26 Colònia de Sant Pere

26 Campos, Salines

26 Porreres pic.twitter.com/KSxUDTCveL — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 11, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: