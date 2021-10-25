It’s 24 degrees in Palma with a high of 24 degrees, scattered showers, light winds, some sunshine and a low of 11.
Calvia is 23, wet and windy with sunny intervals this evening and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.
It’s overcast in Felanitx with light winds, intermittent showers, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 17.
Pollensa is 24 degrees and raining, with sunshine later in the day and an overnight temperature of 14.
Live feed from Son Serra de marina:
It’s a chilly 19 degrees in Valldemossa with showers this morning, sunshine this afternoon and a low of 11.
Minimum temperatures ( ºC):
- 7 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 9 Campos
- 10 Campos, Salines
- 10 Escorca, Lluc
- 10 Binissalem
- 10 Sa Pobla
- 10 Air. Palma
- 11 Serra d'Alfabia
- 11 Petra
- 11 Santa Maria
- 11 Sineu
- 12 Calvia
- 12 Muro
- 12 Llucmajor
