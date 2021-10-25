It’s 24 degrees in Palma with a high of 24 degrees, scattered showers, light winds, some sunshine and a low of 11.

Calvia is 23, wet and windy with sunny intervals this evening and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

It’s overcast in Felanitx with light winds, intermittent showers, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 17.

Pollensa is 24 degrees and raining, with sunshine later in the day and an overnight temperature of 14.

Live feed from Son Serra de marina:

It’s a chilly 19 degrees in Valldemossa with showers this morning, sunshine this afternoon and a low of 11.

Minimum temperatures ( ºC):