Mallorca.

Mallorca.

04-07-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s 24 degrees in Palma with a high of 24 degrees, scattered showers, light winds, some sunshine and a low of 11.

Calvia is 23, wet and windy with sunny intervals this evening and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

It’s overcast in Felanitx with light winds, intermittent showers, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 17.

Pollensa is 24 degrees and raining, with sunshine later in the day and an overnight temperature of 14.

Live feed from Son Serra de marina:

It’s a chilly 19 degrees in Valldemossa with showers this morning, sunshine this afternoon and a low of 11.

Minimum temperatures ( ºC):

  • 7 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 9 Campos
  • 10 Campos, Salines
  • 10 Escorca, Lluc
  • 10 Binissalem
  • 10 Sa Pobla
  • 10 Air. Palma
  • 11 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 11 Petra
  • 11 Santa Maria
  • 11 Sineu
  • 12 Calvia
  • 12 Muro
  • 12 Llucmajor

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.