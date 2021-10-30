Weather Forecast for Saturday

30-10-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Atlantic front that is passing through Spain this Saturday puts the Balearic Islands under a warning for heavy and persistent rainfall, wind and coastal phenomena, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

This Saturday, the sky will be cloudy in the Balearic Islands, with widespread and intermittent rainfall that will subside by the end of the afternoon.

Night-time temperatures will rise, which will be locally noticeable, and daytime temperatures will fall. The wind will blow from the southwest with strong intervals.

Live feed from Paguera:

Today's minimum temperatures:

  • 20 Campos, Salines
  • 19 Soller, Puerto
  • 19 Portocolom
  • 19 Banyalbufar
  • 19 Far de Capdepera
  • 19 Palma, Portopi
  • 19 Aerop. Palma
  • 19 Son Servera
  • 18 Santanyi
  • 18 Manacor
  • 18 Calvia

