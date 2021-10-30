The Atlantic front that is passing through Spain this Saturday puts the Balearic Islands under a warning for heavy and persistent rainfall, wind and coastal phenomena, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

This Saturday, the sky will be cloudy in the Balearic Islands, with widespread and intermittent rainfall that will subside by the end of the afternoon.

Night-time temperatures will rise, which will be locally noticeable, and daytime temperatures will fall. The wind will blow from the southwest with strong intervals.

Live feed from Paguera:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: