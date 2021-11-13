Palma is 17 degrees and overcast with scattered showers and light winds throughout the day and a low of 11.

It’s cloudy and wet in Calvia with a daytime high of 18 and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

Santanyi is 18 and dull with some heavy rain this afternoon and a low of 11 degrees.

The rain's on for the day in Pollensa and it will be heavy at times, with a high of 19, light winds and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

Soller is 17 degrees and cloudy with scattered showers, a mild breeze and a low of 9.