Palma is 18 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with showers in this morning and evening and a low of 10.

Andratx is 17, wet and windy, with some sunshine this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s 18 and cloudy in Felanitx with strong winds and a low of 11 degrees.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy, with a high of 18 and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s 13 in Valldemossa with morning sunshine, afternoon rain, moderate winds and a low of 8.

Live feed from Cala Major:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC):

4 Lluc

5 Campos

5 Alfàbia

5 Palma Univ

5 Aerop.Palma

6 Pollença

6 Binissalem

6 Sta Maria

6 P.Pollença

7 Porreres

7 Sa Pobla

7 Muro

7 Manacor

7 Calvià

8 Llucmajor

8 Campos, Salines

8 Sineu

8 Artà

9 Santanyí

9 P.Palma

