The fierce winds in Mallorca on Friday resulted (by 3pm) in some fifty incidents that required the attention of the emergency services. Apart from fallen trees and dislodged masonry, a high-voltage pylon was brought down.

The emergency services issued advice to be very careful and to avoid situations where something might fall. There was also a warning about the coasts, for which there was a yellow alert.

An orange alert was issued for high winds in the north and interior of Mallorca. Active from 8am to midnight on Friday, the met agency warned of wind gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour. The strongest gust, 134 km/h, was in the Tramuntana (the Alfabia weather station). In Inca, there was 120 km/h. Incidents occurred in Alcudia, Pollensa, Sa Pobla, Manacor and elsewhere.