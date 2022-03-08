Weather forecast today: Lightly cloudy increasing during the morning to cloudy or overcast. Precipitation in the Pitiusas which could be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail from the afternoon onwards, and in Mallorca there is a probability of precipitation from the afternoon onwards.

Night-time temperatures will fall, with some light frost in the Tramontana mountain range, and daytime temperatures will remain unchanged.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Palma - playa de Cala Major:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Son Serra de marina:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

-3 Escorca

0 Campos, Salines

0 Binissalem

0 Palma Univ

0 Campos

1 Petra

1 Alfàbia

1 Sineu

2 Artà

2 Sa Pobla

2 Muro

2 Sta Maria

2 Manacor

2 Aerop.Palma

2 Lluc

3 P.Pollença

3 Pollença

3 S.Servera

4 Porreres

4 Calvià

Light wind from the southeast.