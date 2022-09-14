Ex-Danielle’ is bringing heavy rain and storms to Mallorca this afternoon and the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow alert from 22:00 hours tonight.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, said that up to 20 litres of water per square metre could fall in just one hour.

The forecast indicates overcast skies and showers of mud rain. Temperatures have already started to drop, but the sensation of heat is very high with humidity reaching 70-80 % in some areas with highs of 38º-39º.

Gili has reported that the yellow alert for rain and storms will remain active until 8:00 am this Thursday. However, the warning will be reviewed in case it is necessary to extend it.

The minimum temperatures will drop and tonight are expected to be between 20º and 25º; last night was very hot and at the Capdepera lighthouse it did not drop below 27º, which is an all-time record. There has also been a record set in Portocolom, where the minimum was 26.8º.

On Friday, Mallorca will once again be on yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms that may be very heavy and accompanied by hail; the warning will remain active from 8:00 and 20:00.Although ‘Ex-Danielle’ would have passed by then, the island will be under the effects of a cold air mass.

Minimum temperatures will range between 17º and 22º, while maximum temperatures will range between 28º and 31º. They will continue to be higher than usual for mid-September: minimums of 18º and maximums of 27º-28º are the norm.

On Saturday the weather in Mallorca will improve, although showers or thunderstorms could still occur in the early morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to fall and maximum temperatures will be below 30º: they will range between 24º-28º.