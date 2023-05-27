Some high temperatures and plenty of sun on Saturday, but rain expected for most of the island on Sunday. No weather alerts at present, although there is a yellow alert for heavy rain in Ibiza from 3pm Sunday to 9am Monday. Possible that an alert may be activated in Mallorca.

Monday looks very similar, with the better of conditions in the north.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Cloud and showers the general forecast for Sunday up to 6pm, except where shown -

Alcudia (16C) 25C, sunny with high cloud am, low chance of rain pm; light east breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Andratx (14C) 23C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

Binissalem (15C) 26C, sunny spells with a risk of rain all day; light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

Deya (15C) 23C, sunny with some cloud in the morning, cloud and rain in the afternoon; light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.

Palma (16C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

Pollensa (16C) 27C, sunny with high cloud am, low chance of rain pm; light east breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Porreres (14C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Mon: 23, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Santanyi (14C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Sineu (14C) 27C, light southeast-south breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 23, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 29.6 Llucmajor, 28.9 Binissalem, 28.7 Palma University; Lows of 7.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Palma University, 11.6 Binissalem.