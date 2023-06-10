Puerto Pollensa, Mallorca

Puerto Pollensa, highest temperature on Saturday. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma10/06/2023 19:28
W0

Generally sunny on Sunday, most cloud forecast for the south/southwest. Little risk of rain but it can't entirely be ruled out what happened on Saturday afternoon when isolated storm clouds formed in the interior. Rain, not that much, fell mainly in Petra.

Monday looks fine, but then we have the situation from Tuesday. All weather stations continue to suggest high probability of rain at some point (plus possible thunderstorms) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk of rain, while lower, is currently forecast to persist at least until Friday but not for the whole island - mostly for the interior and the southeast.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 26.

Andratx (18C) 27C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Binissalem (17C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 29, Wed: 26.

Deya (17C) 27C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 24.

Palma (18C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Pollensa (18C) 30C, light north breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 27.

Porreres (16C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 29, Wed: 27.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 29, Wed: 26.

Santanyi (17C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Sineu (17C) 29C, moderate south-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 29, Wed: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 31.7 Puerto Pollensa, 31.0 Binissalem, 30.5 Pollensa, 30.4 Llucmajor and Sineu; Lows of 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.0 Lluc, 15.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 8.2 litres per square metre Petra, 0.2 Manacor.