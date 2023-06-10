Generally sunny on Sunday, most cloud forecast for the south/southwest. Little risk of rain but it can't entirely be ruled out what happened on Saturday afternoon when isolated storm clouds formed in the interior. Rain, not that much, fell mainly in Petra.

Monday looks fine, but then we have the situation from Tuesday. All weather stations continue to suggest high probability of rain at some point (plus possible thunderstorms) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk of rain, while lower, is currently forecast to persist at least until Friday but not for the whole island - mostly for the interior and the southeast.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 9):