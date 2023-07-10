For most of Mallorca, the current very high temperatures are due to peak on Tuesday, but in southern areas Wednesday may well be hotter. Monday's high, as can be seen below, was 38.5C.

The heat alerts at present (Monday, 7.30pm) are as follows:

Tuesday - Amber (to 41 or 42C) from noon to 8pm for the interior and the north and northeast. Aemet is drawing particular attention to an area covering the likes of Inca and Llubi. Yellow (to 37C) for the rest of the island from noon to 8pm.

Wednesday - Amber (to 39 or 40C) for the south from noon to 8pm. Aemet is mentioning the Campos area in particular. Yellow (to 38C) for the interior from noon to 8pm.

On Tuesday, breezes will be quite good at times, the drawback being that they will be bringing warm air and not cool. In parts of the Tramuntana there may be misty conditions for some of the day. It is just possible that Aemet could upgrade the amber alert to red, but weather stations aren't now suggesting highs of 44C, which is what was being forecast last week.

While Aemet says that the current heat wave episode will be over on Thursday, weather stations in Mallorca's interior are indicating further very high temperatures at the weekend - 38C and 39C.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 10/11):

Alcudia (22C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 33, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

Andratx (22C) 34C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 40%. Wed: 35, Thu: 33, Fri: 32.

Binissalem (22C) 41C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 30%. Wed: 39, Thu: 33, Fri: 36.

Deya (23C) 35C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 30%. Wed: 35, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.

Palma (24C) 38C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 37, Thu: 34, Fri: 33.

Pollensa (23C) 39C, moderate east breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

Porreres (20C) 39C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 30%. Wed: 40, Thu: 34, Fri: 36.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 36, Thu: 32, Fri: 34.

Santanyi (21C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 36, Thu: 33, Fri: 34.

Sineu (22C) 39C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 30%. Wed: 37, Thu: 31, Fri: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 38.5 Llucmajor, 37.5 Porreres, 37.3 Binissalem and Palma University, 37.1 Sineu; Lows of 15.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.7 Lluc, 21.9 Palma University.