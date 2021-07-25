Omara Portuondo Live At Tokyo Jazz Festival.

Sunday, July 25

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 11: 30: Procession by the band of music // 12:00: Service for Sant Jaume //12:45: Proclamation of Antoni Maria Ques Ventayol (shot in 1937) as favourite son of the city of Alcudia. Followed by the band of music and the Alcudia hymn. Plaça Església // 22:00: Concert - Alcudia Band of Music; TV and film themes. At the bullring - ALCUDIA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 18:30: Procession by the pipers Els Xirois // 19:00: ‘Jewel’ races. Plaça Major //19.30: Line dance with Belsball. Can Cirera Prim. Limited capacity; bookings, 620 977 364 // 21:00: Folk music and dance with Ballagull. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Bookings (maximum four people per table); marjalenfesta@hotmail.com - SA POBLA

LA PATRONA FIESTAS - 19.00: Treasure hunt (Gimcana Patrona 2021) - gathering at Plaça de Ca lles Monnares - POLLENSA

MUSIC - 19:00: Folk dances by Agrupacion Folklorica Valldemossina - Plaça de la Cartoixa- Free - Reservations at the town hall - VALLDEMOSSA

MUSIC - 19:30 Concert - Omara Portuondo 90 Anniversary tour - Teatre Principal Palma - 10-45 euros - teatreprincpal.com - PALMA - See above concert

MUSIC - 22:00: Concert - Cor de Pollença choir. At the church - PUERTO POLLENSA

FOLK FESTIVITY – “Festa des fadrí” – Centre - 09:00 – MOSCARI

NIGHT FAIR – Port – 18:00 - PORTOCOLOM

MUSIC - “Cristina Vilallonga & Albert Bover” – Museo Dionís Bennàssar – 19:30 – Reservations: info@cristinavilallonga.org – POLLENSA – 12€

MUSIC - “Suasi i Els Electrodomèstics” – Costa Nord – 20:00 – Reservations: 971 612983 - VALLDEMOSSA – 10/12€

MUSIC - 10th Ancient Music Festival - “Ensemble Antoni Lliteres + Irene Mas (soprano)” – Church - 20:00 – Reservations: www.ticketib.com – COLONIA SANT PERE – free

OPERA –La corte del Faraón” – Auditory – 20:00 – PAGUERA – 12€

MUSIC -“Coral de Pollença” – Church – 20:00 – PUERTO POLLENSA

MUSIC - “Kiko Navarro” - S’Embat - 20:30 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 20€

MUSIC - “Orquestra Camerata Balear + Orfeó Balear” – Church – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – SOLLER – free

MUSIC - “Train of Love Deluxe” – Pl. Sol i Lluna – 20:30 - Reservations: www.enviumanacor.cat – PORTO CRISTO - free

MUSIC - Inca Jazz 2021: - “Tinons March” – Cuartel General Luque - 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - INCA – free

FOLKDANCES – “Ballugall” – Pl. Alexandre Ballester – 21:00 – Reservations: marjalenfesta@hotmail.com - SA POBLA

MUSIC - 1st Son Bono Music Festival – “Voicello” – Son Bono – 21:00 – Reservations: 971 403041 – GÉNOVA (Palma) – 15€

MUSIC - Cançons de la Mediterrània – “Tribute to Lluís Vivern” – Ses Voltes – 21:00 - Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ - PALMA - free

MUSIC - “Tribut Mecano + El Último de la Fila” – Sport Centre Mateu Cañellas – 21:00 – Tickets: www.eventbrite.es – INCA – free

MUSIC - “Local band” – Municipal Park– Reservations: www.enviumanacor.cat – 21:00 – MANACOR // Sa Bassa Nova – 22:00 – Reservations: www.ticketib.com – PORTOCOLOM // Sa Creu parking lot – 22:00 - Reservations: www.ticketib.com – SANTANYI // Plaza de toros (bullring) – 22:00 – ALCUDIA // Club Náutico – 22:00 – S’ESTANYOL

MUSIC - “Híbrid Jazz Quintet” – 21:30 – Pl. Nova – CALVIA

MUSIC -Nits a la fresca - “Salvatge Cor” – Son Mas Castle– 22:00 – ANDRATX – 5€

MUSIC - “Gent des Pla” – Habaneras – Square– 22:00 – VILAFRANCA - free (tickets at city hall)

Sunday, July 26

LA PATRONA FIESTAS - 14.00: Ringing of the bells and start of the festivities by hanging the flags from the balconies and windows - 22.00: Announcement of the festivities and music by the local band - Cloister Sant Domingo – - POLLENSA

MUSIC - “Me colé. Tribut to Mecano + Cat” - Square - 20:00 - ALGAIDA

MUSIC - “Coral de Felanitx” – Church – 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – PORTOCOLOM – free

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “María Rodes” – La Misericòrdia – 21:00 – Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

COMEDY – “Jaime Gili + Chely Capitán” – Sport Center Mateu Cañellas – 21:30 – Tickets: www.eventbrite.es –INCA - free

