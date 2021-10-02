Today, October 2

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Batormeu church. Free.

Alaro. 21.30. Lyrical Opera. First performance by Gustavo Porta (tenor) and Rachele Stanisci (soprano). Sant Bartomeu church. 35 euros and 50 euros (VIP). Tickets mallorcaoperainlove.com or 649 372 754.

Alcudia fair. 10.00 – 12.00 and 16.00 – 18.00. Exhibition of artisan crafts. Passeig Pere Ventayol, Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victòria, Porta del Moll, Plaça V and Plaça de la Constitució. 10.00. Photographic exhibition of wild flowers, birds and orchids. Senior Citizens building. 10.00 – 13.30 and 17.00 – 20.00. Children’s activities. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 16.30 – 18.00. S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent - bigheads troupes from the town hall. 19.00. Circus, humour and music. Save the temazo. Plaça des Toros. Free. Limited places. Invitations at the Auditorium. 22.00. Special concert. Group La Tribut FM and their show Tothom a plaça. Plaça de Carles V.

Esporles. 12.00 – 19.00. Art Market. Loft Otel Canet Agroturismo. 15 artists taking part. Children’s workshops and yoga classes for adults.

Llucmajor. Llucmajor Fairs. 10.00 – 20.00. First sustainable mobility fair. Paseo Jaume III. 17.00. Presentation of the first electrical laut for the nautical tourism by Medvolt Marine. Paseo Jaume III. 17.00. Children’s activities. Limited places. Reservations www.salloapetita.org. 18.30. Bagpipers concert. Sant Bonaventura cloister. Limited places. Reservations 971 669 758.

Magalluf. Literatura Expandida a Magaluf. INNSIDE Calvia Beach (Magalluf area). 11.00 Storytelling. 11.00 Talks. 12.00. Bedroom show. 12.00. Interview to author of Trainspotting Scottish writer Irvine Welsh. 13.30. Poetry recital. 14.00 DJ set SomVinils. 16.30. Presentation Wow Mallorca. 16.30. Talks. 17.00 (Catalan) and 18.00 (Spanish/English). Literary guided tour. 17.30. Family workshop. 18.00. “Literature not suitable for boomers” by Samantha Hudson, Elisa Levi and Clara Ingold. 19.30. Interview Nacho Vegas. 21.00. Concert. Clara Ingold. Free with prior reservation at literaturaexpandida.com. Runs until Sunday October 3.

Palma. 16.15. Football home match. Real Mallorca vs. Llevante. Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets and information at https://www.rcdmallorca.es.

Palma. 20.00. Tribute concert “God Save the Queen”. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. Tickets from 39 euros. See above video.

Palma. 21.00. The Very Best de Dire Strais Show with Brothers in Band. Auditorium (Paseo Mallorca, 18). Tickets 35/40 euros at https://auditoriumpalma.koobin.com/

Palma. 21.00. 1st Aspanob Mallorca Festival. “Antonio Carmona and family”. Palacio de Congressos (Carrer de Felicià Fuster, 2). Charity for families that have children and young adults with cancer on the Balearic Islands. Tickets donations from 15 euros. On sale at El Corte Ingles, Palau de Congressos, 971 73 34 73 and 636 97 18 57.

Lloseta. 19.00. Winner of the Enderrock award “Baaldo.” Teatre de Lloseta. Tickets 8 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 10.00 – 14.00. 7th Charity Market. Plaça Bisbe Berengujer de Palou (Plaza Patines). Complete information at mercatsocial.org.

Palma. 19.00. Children’s show. “Debajo del tejado”. Teatre Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5). Ticktes 10 euros at estudizeroteatre.com. On Sunday another performance at 19.00.

Petra. 19.00. Tom Trovador. Teatre. 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Puerto Soller. 19.30. Classical Music Festival in Puerto Soller. Ludmilla Kogan and Alexander Malter (piano four hands). Church. Info and tickets www.festivalportdesoller.com. Mozart, Grieg, Schubert and Bizet to be performed.

Sa Pobla. 9.00 – 20.00. Opportunity market. Local retailers and businesses with special offers. Plaza Major.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.