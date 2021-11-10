Tomorrow, November 10

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ recital. Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Palma. 21.00. Ballet. “Swan Lake”. Moscow Ballet. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35/45 euros.

Tomorrow, November 11

Palma. 5th Editon Fira B!. Music and theatre. Skygge (16.00), Maria Jaume (17.15), Giuem Soldevila (18.00), Alanaire (19.00), Agost (19.45), Salvatge Cor (20.30) and The Prussians (21.15). Es Balaurd (Aljub) - Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10. 5 euros at firab.org. Music of the World: Blai Vidal Aïgo Project (16.15), Jaume Tugores (17.00), Cala Joia (18.00), Gipó (18.45), Anna Ferrer (19.30). Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 5 euros at firab.org. Rock and Indie music: Persona (16.15), The Trikinis (17.00), La Ludwig Band (17.45), Guiem Soldevila, Peligro!, Jack in the Water (19.30) and Ombra (20.15). Es Baluard.

Palma. Fira B!. 22.30. Official opening concert by Jansky. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 7 euros at firab.org.

Palma. Festival of Light. With winter solstice at 7.30 for a brief moment light will shine through the 1,236 panels at Palma’s Cathedral and illuminating the interior of the nave. Free of charge. (Every year on 11 November and 2 February). Live streaming at https://catedraldemallorca.org/es/

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Soloist Nina Heidenreich (violin) and Martin Gabriel (oboist). Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 25-35 euros at simfonicadebalears.com.

Markets

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Christmas Corner

Thursday November 18

Palma. 11.00 to 20.00. 30th Christmas market El Refugi. La Misericordia Courtyard (Pl. De l’Hospital, 4). Bar and Restaurant service. Books, travel items, antiques, children and adult clothing, accessories and big tombola. Runs until Saturday 20 November.

Wednesday November 24

Palma. Christmas lights go on. Town hall. Further information TBA.

Thursday November 25

Palma. Bulletin Thanksgiving lunch. 13.30. Can Eduardo Restauant (C/Contramuelle Mollet 3). 30 euros per person. Reservations on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9.00 to 14.00.

Friday November 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. Further info TBA.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

Saturday November 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.