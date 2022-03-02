Today, March 3

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 18.30: Balearic Islands and Balearic Government Trotting Prizes. Son Pardo Hippodrome.

Palma. 19.00: Simfovents Palma; works by Börne and Ramsöe. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.com

Tomorrow, March 4

Palma. 16.30-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 20.00: Yui Tortella Mizutani (piano); Bach, Debussy and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros; bookings, 680 190 683.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Save the Date

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.