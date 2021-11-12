Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, November 12.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Augusta, and Festival Park. Also showing in Minorca.

Eternals (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 15.50 & 19.00 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Mahon: 20.00 (Thu)

Plot summary: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie

Director: Chloé Zhao

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: PG13

Category: Action, Adventure and Drama

Tick, tick...boom! (2021)

Times at Cineciutat: 19.25 (Thu); 21.35 (Mon & Wed); 21.40 (Sun); 21.45 (Mon); 22.05 (Sat) & 22.20 (Fri)

Plot summary: The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesus.

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Duration: 1hr and 55 mins.

Rated: A.

Category: Biography, Drama and Musical.

Blithe Spirit(2020)

Times at Cineciutat: 20.35 (Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed & Thu); 22.30 (Fri & Sat)

Plot summary: A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years.

Starring: Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.

Director: Edward Hall. Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes. Rated: 7.

Category: Comedy, Fantasy and Romance.

The sparks brothers (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 19.30 (Daily)

Plot summary: Growing up in the ‘60s, Los Angeles brothers Ron and Russell got by on a heavy diet of popcorn matinees and pop music until the spotlight of school talent shows illuminated their way on a musical journey as Sparks and spawned 25 studio albums.

Starring: Ron Mael, Russell Mael and Beck. Director: Edgar Wright. Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes. Rated: 12.

Category: Documentary and Music.

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 20.00 (Mon to Thu)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Times at Festival: 18.25 & 20.20 (Both on Tues)

Plot summary: Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams

Director: Andy Serkis

Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Action

Way Down - Festival 12.24 (Sun)

Till Death -Festival 20.25 (Tues)

Top Secret - Cineciutat 19.30 (Tue)