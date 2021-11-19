Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, November 19.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.

Spencer (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 17.00 (Daily) Mahon: 20.00 (Thu)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.10 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 17.30, 20.10 & 22.20 (Fri & Sat); 19.50 (Sun, Mon & Wed); 22.00 (Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed); 22.05 (Thu)

Times at Festival Park: 12.25 (Sun)

Plot summary: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall and Jack Nielen

Director: Pablo Larraín

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Rated: R

Category: Biography and Drama

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.20 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 19.40 & 22.00 (Fri & Sat); 21.40 (Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 21.50 (Tue)

Plot summary: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and child, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Director: Jane Campion

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Rated: R

Category: Drama, Romance and Western.

Eternals (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 15.50 & 19.00 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)

Plot summary: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie

Director: Chloé Zhao

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: PG13

Category: Action, Adventure and Drama

Tick, tick...boom! (2021)

Times at Cineciutat: 17.05 (Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 16.35 (Fri & Sat)

Plot summary: The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesus.

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Rated: A

Category: Biography, Drama and Musical.

Blithe Spirit (2020)

Times at Cineciutat: 16.15 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 16.35 (Fri & Sat)

Plot summary: A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years.

Starring: Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.

Director: Edward Hall. Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes. Rated: 7.

Category: Comedy, Fantasy and Romance.

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 20.00 (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller