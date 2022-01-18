This Friday comes to Palma the latest film of Will Smith, King Richard which just recently won a Golden Globe (best actor) and was nominated for a SAGA award (best actor).

King Richard is a 2021 American biographical drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin that follows the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who serve as executive producers of the film. It stars Will Smith in the title role, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal.

The film will be screened in English at CineCiutat.

Also being shown on the big screen is Nightmare Alley also being screened at CineCiutat in English.

Nightmare Alley is a 2021 American neo-noir psychological thriller film directed by Guillermo del Toro from a screenplay by del Toro and Kim Morgan, based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, being the second feature film adaptation of Gresham's novel, following the 1947 version. It stars Bradley Cooper as an intelligent and ambitious carnival worker, alongside Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.