The Bulletin is still giving away more free movie tickets and for another month! Congratulations to all our previous winners but you can still win. All you have to do is answer this week's question (below) and send us the answer by the deadline (below).

Good luck to everyone!

The Bulletin in collaboration with @aficineib are giving away 2 pairs of tickets to see films in English at Ocimax, Rivoli or Sala Augusta in Palma.

For a chance to win, answer the following question: Who directed both Belfast and Death on the Nile?

Send your answer to: editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Deadline is Monday, April 11. Winners will receive an email by Tuesday, April 2.

To collect your tickets you will need to come to the Bulletin offices at Paseo Mallorca, 9A between 10.00 and 14.00 (Monday to Friday). Tickets are not for any premiere films for that week.