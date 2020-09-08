Viewpoint
Best behaviour
The old adage that rules are there to be broken doesn't appear to apply to the Balearics. To be honest I am quite amazed how government guidelines which have been introduced to counter the coronavirus are being followed in the islands and the people of the Balearics deserve praise. Everyone is wearing a mask and the smoking ban is being well respected. All this and not a police officer in sight. Spain had a reputation of always trying to flout the rules but not when it comes to the coronavirus.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent the population into lockdown in March and everyone stayed at home. Only when the lockdwn was lifted did people start to emerge from their homes. The Balearic government introduced further restrictions yesterday which includes a mobility ban in some areas. This will be a nightmare for some people living in these areas but I suspect that it will be respected.
There is no sign anywhere of people flouting the rules. Granted that the heavy fines which can be enforced are a good deterrent but the Balearics should be proud of the way people arebehaving. I was quite amazed to read this summer that the only people who were not wearing face masks were foreign tourists. The people of the Balearics clearly got the message that the measures which have been introduced are there to keep people safe. The attitude of the general public is certainly one of the few good points in what is a terrible situation.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Jimbo / Hace about 1 hour
Your article today regarding Best Behaviour, makes me feel I must be on a different island. Repeatedly, people are sitting on benches with no masks clearly smoking and as for masks well there are certainly many who are not wearing masks, I have pointed the culprits to the authorities who chose to ignore. In my part of the island it is a regular occurrence to see people openly floating the rules, but sadly there appears to be very little presence from the authorities to deter them.
STAN / Hace about 1 hour
I have to disagree with this article. Throughout the whole Island many are not wearing masks, and smoking outside continues. Jason needs to travel around the urbanizations ghost towns that are Mallorca. They will reveal considerable breaking of the current pandemic rules. I don't think you can blame tourists for breaking the rules. There are no tourists in Mallorca, except the uncontrolled Spanish visitors. Mallorca is now paying for their ignorance, and total flouting of the Virus and its regulations Because this Island is deemed an area to be quarantined for anyone returning to Europe. MALLORCA ONLY MUST BLAME THEMSELVES FOR THE INCREASED INFECTIONS AND LOSS OF TOURISTS. Therefore no work and no money.