It does seem rather incredible that there is not a common European air traffic policy. Each country has its own rules which makes things even more confusing because you are not too sure which country is on the quarantine list and which isn´t. The Chief Executive of easyJet Johan Lundgren agrees. Lundgren blamed some of the slump in air traffic on “tremendous confusion” over differing restrictions and quarantine measures.

“There needs to be a common approach when it comes to the things that have to do with testing (and) quarantine,” he said. The problem is even more pronounced in Britain, where both England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own powers to introduce quarantine and restrict travel to certain areas. I am sure if there was a common policy involving all European states air travel would not have been so hard hit.

My attitude at the moment is that I am not too sure what the quarantine situation is in European states and therefore I do not travel. Now, obviously I could find out, but there is always that concern that when you get to your resort you will find that your respective government has introduced quarantine for returning travellers from this area or has issued travel advice. All-in-all a bit of a mess. It could also be a very costly mess with the airline industry being hit hard with thousands of jobs being lost. Instead of fighting over Brexit and trade deals Britain and the European Union should be working on a joint travel advice declaration.