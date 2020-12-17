THERE's deep concern amongst non-resident holiday homeowners that their stay on the island could be just for 90 days a year, or at least this is the rumour.

This is all part of the Brexit legislation, but I am pleased to report that there is good news. Non-resident homeowners can stay for up to 180 days a year - in other words, ninety days every six months. This will come as some relief because some second property homeowners had been left fearing the worst, especially as the travel limit extends right across the European Union.

I know many non-resident homeowners who like to enjoy the best of both worlds, splitting their time between Britain and Spain. They will be restricted but it is not as bad as everyone had initially thought.

Will it make Britons think twice about buying a second home on the island? Well probably so, but I am sure that in the long term an agreement will be reached which could include having a visa for countries in the Schengen area if you are travelling from Britain.

As Britain moves towards a complete divorce from the European Union, I am sure that many issues will arise which will cause more than a few headaches. One of the most pressing issues at the moment is the pet passport. But one thing should be evidently clear; Britain needs Spain as much as Spain needs Britain. Spanish companies have invested heavily in Britain, and British tourism and investment are vital for the Spanish economy. Keep calm and carry on.