Summer is here and with it comes the desire for days at the beach and beach bars. One of the best offers for these months in Mallorca can be found in Cala Llombards, in the municipality of Santanyí, where customers can enjoy a day of sun and sea, accompanied by all the quality services offered by the Pure Cala Llombards Beach Bar.



From nine in the morning until midnight, customers can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner in a privileged setting. In addition, the beach bar has an extensive cocktail menu to cool you off on the hottest days, offering everything from a refreshing sangria to a mojito.

Cala Llombards has all kinds of services



But as well as being able to savour quality products and a varied and extensive menu, Pedro Nicolau, the son of the owner of the services, Rafel Nicolau, explains that visitors to this cove will also have at their disposal a sun lounger and parasol service and pedal boats to explore the idyllic coastline of this area of the municipality of Santanyí, undoubtedly an attractive offer for both children and adults. In fact, the family character is what defines this beach and all the services that go with it.

The cove stands our for its crystal-clear waters

After a swim or sunbathing on the sun loungers, guests can eat on the terrace of the beach bar with their feet in the sand. The varied menu offers typical Mallorcan dishes such as tumbet, although the speciality of Pure Cala Llombards is fish.



Pedro Nicolau faces his first year at the helm of the Cala Llombards beach bar with great enthusiasm and with the aim of offering quality and excellent service to all customers. In fact, Nicolau's is back up by his experience in this field.



