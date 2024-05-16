Since May 6th, Portocolom has had a new landmark among the best gastronomic offers on the island. It is the Pure Barbacana Restaurant, which takes its name from the idyllic cove where it is located. The offer of this new establishment, which joins the several that the company offers in different parts of the island, continues with the same quality standards, although with some differentiating factors.





Pure Barbacana offers a high level of gastronomy, where fresh, high quality food is the star of the show. Their cuisine is typically Mediterranean, but with features of creativity and fusion of styles that make it especially irresistible. Meat and fish are the main ingredients in the creations from a chef with extensive experience in Michelin-starred establishments. Together with a large team of professionals, divided between the dining room and the kitchen, Pure Barbacana offers a meticulous experience that can satisfy the most demanding customers, which also has an added strength in the careful presentation of the dishes.



The ambience of the establishment deserves a special mention. Next to the cove of the same name, its terrace has spectacular views of the sea and the nearby lighthouse of Portocolom, as well as a swimming pool where you can also enjoy a cocktail and snack service. Wednesdays are a special day, as sushi will be served by an expert in this type of dish. The decoration is in keeping with its surroundings and is based on the works of the painter and sculptor Ricardo Gago. It is also worth mentioning that the wine list, very varied but with a special presence of Mallorcan wines, has been designed to pair in a special way with this atmosphere full of art and creativity, which fans of this drink know how to enjoy. In short, Pure Barbacana, at Carrer de la Assumpció, 22 in Portocolom, brings to the town the irresistible offer of the highest quality cuisine, with authentic flavours, together with the pleasure of being able to enjoy it in an idyllic setting.