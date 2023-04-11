More industrial action to hit British air passengers. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma11/04/2023 12:27
Pirate transport services are already causing tension at Palma airport, along with parking problems and a shortage of cabbies at peak periods, and now Briton heading to Ibiza this month face being hit by industrial action. The UK’s leading tour operator, Jet2, has warned passengers travelling to Ibiza of possible delays.
