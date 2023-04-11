Pirate transport services are already causing tension at Palma airport, along with parking problems and a shortage of cabbies at peak periods, and now Briton heading to Ibiza this month face being hit by industrial action. The UK’s leading tour operator, Jet2, has warned passengers travelling to Ibiza of possible delays.

The industrial action is set to impact flights on various dates throughout April, with walkouts planned for two hours each afternoon.

A statement on Jet2’s website said: “We wanted to let you know that industrial strike action that will affect Air Traffic services at the above airports is taking place on the following dates and times: April 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30, between 14:00 and 16:00 (UK Time). This means that flights operating to or from these airports during these times may be delayed.

Britons are already having to cope with a five week strike by the passport office and later this month, border force are also planning another wave of industrial action - not to mention that annual protest by French air traffic controllers.