Arta - 5pm-12 midnight: Cool Days Festival; dance, theatre, music. Various locations, most free. cooldaysfestival.com.

Campanet, May Fair - 8pm: Tapas and music (live acts). Plaça Major.

Inca, Feria de Abril - 8.30pm: Music and tapas. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque.

Palma - 4pm-1am: Nou Renou, punk and electronica fest, numerous bands. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 6.30pm-10.30pm: Wine Days Mallorca opening party; wine, gastronomy and music. Event to introduce the programme for the Binissalem DO Wine Days at various centres. Sant Francesc Basilica Cloister, Plaça Sant Francesc. Six euros entrance. (Wine Days Mallorca runs until May 21; details winedaysmallorca.com.)

Palma - 7pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 9pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Cádiz. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Santa Ponsa - Mallorca Football Tournament: Government Tournament (Police, firefighters and other public employees); Amateur Tournaments (Five a-side and Seven a-side). mallorca-tournament.com. (Until May 15.)

Soller, Soller Fair - 5.30pm: Bar crawl with the Soller pipers. From Can Prunera. 8pm: Batucada, smoke, colours and fun, C. Sa Lluna and Plaça Constitució. 11pm: AnimaAcústica Quartet, Avalanx and DJs, Plaça Constitució.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8.30pm: Barbecue (Tickets had to be bought in advance); 10.30pm: Night party with Trio Simal, Val 9, Cirko and DJ. Sports centre.

Saturday, May 13

Arta - 12 noon -12 midnight: Cool Days Festival; dance, theatre, music. Various locations, most free. cooldaysfestival.com.

Campanet, May Fair - 10pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Escarrufaverros. Plaça Son Bordoi.

Campos, May Fair - From 9am: Saturday market. 10am: Competition for Pa Moreno bread (at the auditorium). 10.30am-1.30pm: Children's activities 10.30am-4pm: Federation of Mallorca Music and Dance; various groups, Plaça Espanya. 5pm: Zumba, Plaça Estació. 6pm: Talent show, Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 7pm: Concert - Palma Gospel Singers, Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, Ten euros donation. 11pm: DJ party, Sports ground.

Felanitx, May Fair - 7.30pm: Concert - Felanitx Band of Music, school musicians, Mar Grimalt, Jaume Simó. Sa Torre Municipal Park. Free.

Inca - 12 noon: Carlos Casanova (clarinet); Mozart, Verdi and others. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 7-10 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Inca, Feria de Abril - 8.30pm: Music and tapas; 10pm: Concert by El Habichuela. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque.

Lloret de Vistalegre, May Fair - 6.15pm: Folk dance and music with Brocalet. 6.45pm: Opening of ArtVent exhibition. 8.30pm: Jazz and gastronomy, various bars; 9.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Jaume I.

Palma - 4pm-11.30pm: Nou Renou, punk and electronica fest, numerous bands. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 10pm: Mecano Experience (tribute to the Spanish pop group Mecano). Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 31-37 euros. truiteatre.es / mecanoexperience.com.

Palma - Origen Fest The Mystic Garden; Wade. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. 30 euros general entrance. origenfest.com.

Pollensa - Quintades party; 5pm: Procession by band of cornets and drummers; From 5.30pm: DJs, concert by Val 9 (at 8pm). Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.

Puerto Alcudia - From 7.45am: Zafiro Ironman 70.3. Ctra. Arta. ironman.com.

Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair) - 8.30pm: Arpellots Havaneres band. At the church. 9.30pm: Snail 'caragolada'; stewed snails. 10.30pm: Music from Expresión.

Santa Maria del Camí - 7.30pm: Opera and wine; José Maria Sánchez (tenor), Paula Riera (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano). Bodega Macià Batle, Camí de Coanegra. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

Brave Women in Soller.

Soller, Soller Fair - 11am: Procession and dance; bigheads, pipers, drummers, the brave women. Plaça Constitució and surrounds. 5pm: Solemn procession. C. Victoria 11 de maig to Plaça Constitució. 10pm: Trio Simal; 12 midnight: Eva & The Kool Katz and DJs. L'Alameda.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8.30pm: Nit Carrió Art; music from Hot Dogs and Tinons Jazz Quartet. Plaça Església. 11.30pm: Night party - Islanders, OR, IPops and DJ. Sports centre.

Campanet May FAir.

Sunday, May 14

Arta - 11am-8.30pm: Cool Days Festival; dance, theatre, music. Various locations, most free. cooldaysfestival.com.

Campanet, May Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair; Artisan products, plants, gastronomy, cars and motorbikes, children's playground. Plaça Major. 12 noon: Procession by Dimonis Escarrufaverros. 6.30pm: Folk dance with SedaÇ.

Friesian cow competition in Campos.

Campos, May Fair - 9am-2pm: Milk market, Samplings of special breads, DJs, Vermouth, Charanga music; From 10am: Cheese tastings; 10.30am: Giants; 11.30am: Zumba; 12 noon: Fashion parade; 12.30pm: Prizes for the Friesian cow competition; 1.30pm: Final for the Pa Moreno bread competition. At the fair's centre and in Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 5.30pm: Fiesta for Mare de Déu de Fàtima - Mass, folk dance and children's entertainment. Oratori des Palmer.

Felanitx, May Fair - From 9am: Artisan and local products, sheepdogs, sheep-shearing, classic vehicles, children's workshops, live music. Plaça Espanya, Plaça Pax.

Inca - 6.30pm: Opera and wine; José Maria Sánchez (tenor), Paula Riera (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano). Bodega Son Bordils, Ctra. Inca-Sineu, km. 4.6. 15 euros. euroclassics.es.

May fair in Lloret de Vistalegre.

Lloret de Vistalegre, May Fair - From 10am: Gastronomy, traditional instruments, ArtVent, embroideries, classic cars, local products. Plaça Jaume I and elsewhere. 11.45am: Circ Stromboli. Plaça Església. 12.30pm: Dance and music show. At the cloister. 1.15pm: Vermouth and swing music with Monkey Doo; 4.30pm: Children's entertainment; 6pm: Glosadors. Plaça Jaume I.

Palma - 12.15pm / 5pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Soller, Soller Fair - From 9am: Artisan fair, classic cars and motorbikes, livestock. From 10am: Barbecue and wine. 10.30am: Mass. 12.30pm: Horse show, concert by the Soller Band of Music. 9pm: Trio Acuarius, Tomeu Penya & Geminis. By the town hall. 10.30pm: Soller pipers and Estol de Tramuntana folk dancers. Plaça Mercat.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - From 10am: Livestock Fair - Bulls, sheep, pigs; hunting dogs, sheepdogs, carob products; 11.30am: Dance of bigheads, Plaça Església. 6pm: Folk dance with Sa Torre. At the sports centre.

Moors and Christians mock battle.

Monday, May 15

Soller, Es Firó (Moors and Christians) - 10am: At the monument to the heroes followed by mass at Can Tamany with the 'brave women', pipers and dignitaries. 3pm: Bells ring to warn that the enemy has been seen. 3.30pm: Captain Angelats places his trust in the Mare de Déu de la Victòria and commands the people into battle, Plaça Constitució. 5pm: First Saracen attack. Landing at Can Generós beach is repelled. 6.15pm: The second landing, at Repic beach, is successful. 7.15pm: Battle at Pont d'en Barona. 8.30pm: Saracens enter the village and sack houses and the church. 8.50pm: Ulutx Ali arrives to claim victory. 9pm: The Sollerics regroup in C. Sa Lluna and finally overcome the enemy. 9.30pm: Captain Angelats proclaims the victory.

Tuesday, May 16

Palma - 7.30pm: Harlem Globetrotters. Palau Municipal d'Esports de Son Moix, Camí de la Vileta. From 20 euros. harlemglobetrotters.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Thursday, May 18

Palma - 6.45pm: Circ Historic Raluy. Trui Son Fusteret, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 6.40 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Steve Davislim (tenor), Dietrich Henschel (baritone); Mahler, 'Das Lied von der Erde'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Magalluf - 6pm: Mallorca Live Festival: The Kooks, Vetusta Morla, Bad Gyal. Sven Väth, Natos y Waor, Leon Benavente, Ginebras, Rusowsky, Rojuu, Courting, Xavibo, Carlangas, Judeline, Ghouljaboy, Alien Tango, Mut, Bilo and Llvna. Cocoon Stage: Sven Väth, Gregor Thresher, Emanuel Satie, Pig&Dan, Maurizio Schmitz, Sara de Araujo and Enric Ricone. Old Aquapark in Magalluf//Camí Cala Figuera, 1//Magalluf//From 59 euros//www.mallorcalivefestival.com

Plenty of daily markets across the island.

Weekly markets on the island

Open from 8am to 1pm

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.