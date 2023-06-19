The Square is a modern and vibrant environment that offers a range of entertainment options including bars, restaurants, the biggest TV’s for sports viewing, live music acts and karaoke venues. It is designed to cater to all ages and tastes, a place that you could bring your family, partner or friends.





A key area of The Square is the newly established market-style restaurant, Plaza Emporiyum. Whether you’re a foodie looking to try different cuisines or a large group that struggles to please everyone, Plaza Emporiyum is the place to be. The restaurant has seven delicious different kitchens to choose from, beautiful outdoor and indoor seating areas and a warm, friendly atmosphere.





Vaccu, the steak and grill restaurant has a mouthwatering choice of flame-grilled steaks and juicy

burgers. If you feel like spicing it up, Peri Peri Palace has your back, with a huge choice of peri peri wraps and pitas. For a taste of Italy, Italyum can offer you a beautiful selection of authentic Italian cuisine. Now moving on to Asian Fusion, No Rice serves traditional Thai dishes that will make your taste-buds tingle and Wabi Sabi will blow you away with their ultra-fresh sushi and poke bowls. Locura Ibérico provides beautiful 2 Ibérico pork dishes from Spain alongside croquettes, cheeseboards and Spanish omelette. Fancy something sweet? Curly’s Ice Dreams will satisfy your cravings with their Thai ice cream rolls and bubble waffles.





What comes after food? Cocktails, of course. The Ivy Lab serves the best hand-crafted cocktails

in Magaluf, based right in the centre of the square with a lively yet laid-back atmosphere. With an extensive drinks menu, you are able to enjoy a range of cocktails, from timeless classics to original in-house designed beverages.





After dining at Plaza Emporiyum and enjoying a cocktail in The Ivy Lab, it’s time to party! Feel like one of the Shelby’s whilst drinking in the Garrison themed Peaky Blinders Tavern, where they serve everything, from their famous venom trees to cocktails to refreshing lagers. You can also let your hair down and enjoy a range of live music from local acts, from indie rock to pop singers.





The final destination for a night out in Magaluf Square would be Coyote Karaoke bar, live your Violet Sanford dreams whilst singing your heart out up on the bar. The venue is themed after the hit 2000’s movie and drinking in there will certainly make you feel the part. If you’re looking for a fun, lively night in Magaluf, Coyote Karaoke is the place for you.



