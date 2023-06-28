The Beso Tribe arrives in Palmanova Calvià with the new Beso Beach Club, located in the new hotel Zel Born in The Med, just 20 minutes from the airport, 5 minutes from one of the most dazzling ports in Europe, Puerto Portals, and close to the fascinating Serra de Tramuntana, next to a magnificent beach of more than 1,000 metres of white sand and crystal clear waters. As we always say, paradise has to look like paradise as well as being paradise.



When people ask how Beso Beach's locations are chosen, they reply that Beso always goes where their Tribe goes and where the clients themselves ask to be. The essence of Beso Beach lies in the complicity of its staff, clients and friends. A great Tribe that is nourished by unexpected encounters and that every afternoon surrenders to the sun and the purity of the Mediterranean during this eternal summer, in an idyllic place where the days are unique and the afternoons are magical.





After the success of Beso Beach Formentera came the expansion to Ibiza, Sitges, Tulum and the recently opened Estepona. Now they are setting course for a new location on another magical island in the Mediterranean, the Balearic capital, Mallorca, together with Rafa Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, both regular customers of Beso Beach and members of the Tribe, where Beso will bring its successful formula, which combines gastronomy, atmosphere and fun to enjoy a unique and unforgettable experience.





Beso Beach offers a unique culinary experience. They are located on the seafront, they carefully choose 0 km products and prepare their dishes with great care in order to preserve their essence. Beso has been a benchmark in gastronomic quality for more than 10 years thanks to its cuisine with a Basque-Mediterranean heart, where the product and its DNA prevail with dishes such as its successful prawn rice, the chops of aged Bilbao beef, lobster tails or its delicious mussels.





The new Beso Beach Mallorca is a dreamy seafront restaurant on a beach with crystal-clear waters which, as well as having an area with tables with feet in the sand, a swimming pool and a wet bar, also has a covered dining room. ZEL is synonymous with feeling good and enjoying life, a very Mediterranean value. Beso is the perfect partner on this path of national and international projection.





In addition, customers will be able to create tangible memories thanks to our Beso Shop, where they can take away a special souvenir of those adventures and stories that will make the summer one of the best of your life.



Beso Beach was born in Formentera in 2012 as a family project by Rafa Viar and Angie López, which soon became the trendiest beach bar with Basque-Mediterranean cuisine. Beso Beach is a philosophy, a feeling that we always try to convey to our customers. We are beach, sun and good vibes.





The only establishment of the Beso brand on the island of Mallorca is set to become the epicentre of outdoor life and fun all year round, combining the best atmosphere in front of the sea - with concerts, live music, Barmoods Sundays, sessions and surprise performances - a temple that is once again an authentic balcony overlooking the infinite Mediterranean. A summer to devour us with kisses.