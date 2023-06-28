The new Beso Beach Mallorca is a dreamy seafront restaurant on a beach with crystal clear waters which, as well as having a table area with feet in the sand, a swimming pool and a wet bar, also has an indoor dining area.
The Beso Tribe arrives in Palmanova Calvià with the new Beso Beach Club, located in the new hotel Zel Born in The Med, just 20 minutes from the airport, 5 minutes from one of the most dazzling ports in Europe, Puerto Portals, and close to the fascinating Serra de Tramuntana, next to a magnificent beach of more than 1,000 metres of white sand and crystal clear waters. As we always say, paradise has to look like paradise as well as being paradise.
When people ask how Beso Beach's locations are chosen, they reply that Beso always goes where their Tribe goes and where the clients themselves ask to be. The essence of Beso Beach lies in the complicity of its staff, clients and friends. A great Tribe that is nourished by unexpected encounters and that every afternoon surrenders to the sun and the purity of the Mediterranean during this eternal summer, in an idyllic place where the days are unique and the afternoons are magical.