Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: Concert - Stay Homas, Plan-Et. Bullring. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Cossiers dance the quadrat. Plaça Algaida. 11.30pm: Orquestra Oasis, Enrockats and DJ; 1am: Fireworks. Les Escoles.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Children's games and entertainment; 10pm: Comedy with Agustin El Casta; 11.30pm: Music from Tardes en el Café. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm: Water castles. Llar de Calvia car park. 9pm: Bingo; 11pm: Karaoke. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.

Manacor, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Sant Jaume procession. From Plaça Sant Jaume. 9pm: Horse race. Via Verde.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6.30pm: Children's and family activities, jewel races. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm: Demons, bigheads, pipers. Procession from the town hall. 6pm: Jewel races. Plaça Major. 9pm: Procession by the Santanyi horseriders. 9.30pm: Horse display. By Bar Sa Creu. Followed by party with DJs at the sports centre.

Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 9.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Església.

The cossiers dance in honour of Sant Jaume in Algaida.

Tuesday, July 25

Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11.30am: Alcudia Band of Music procession. 12 noon: Mass, followed at 1.15pm by refreshments at the town hall. 10pm: Concert - Alcudia Band of Music; music from The Lion King. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 12 midnight: Pyrodigital fireworks. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9am: Wake-up by the pipers. 11am: Mass, cossiers dances. Church and Placeta Església. 6pm: Children's theatre. Casal Pere Capellà. 6.30pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Algaida.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Traditional games. Plaça Església. 7pm: Mass. 9.30pm: Music from Orquestra Oasis. Plaça Església. 11.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Fil-loxera de l'Infern; 12 midnight: Pyromusical spectacular. At the sports centre.

Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Bar 'run'. 11pm: Music from The Mandrills. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.

Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 6pm: Raising of the banner and ringing of bells, followed by procession by pipers and bigheads. 7.30pm: Opening address. Sa Farinera.

Manacor, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5pm: Collection of the Sant Jaume pennant by the senior horse-rider. From Rambla Rei en Jaume to the parish church. 8pm: Mass. 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Manafoc. Sa Bassa to Plaça Convent.

Palma - 8.30pm: Richard Hawley. Bellver Castle. 35 euros. palmacultura.cat / ticketib.com.

Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 8pm: Karate exhibition. Plaça Major.

Pollensa - 8pm: Night of latin and salsa; Manteca Latin Project, Timba Tumbet, Sonidero Mandril. Ca n'Escarrintxo. Donations to local charities.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Mass. 5pm: Soapy pole. Commercial pier. 6pm: Portocolom Mile. From the commercial pier. 7pm: Art and artisan market. Plaça Corso.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance and music with Marjal en Festa and Ballugall. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10.30am: Pipers and band of music procession from the town hall. 11am: Mass, followed by dance of giants and ball de bot folk dance by the town hall. 10pm: Tomeu Penya i Geminis. At the sports centre. 12 midnight: Fireworks.

Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 7.30pm: Yoga for adults and children. Espai Social. 10pm: Comedy theatre. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's party. Escola Vella. 9pm: Al fresco supper in the streets.

Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 10pm: Music and dance with 4 Balls. Plaça Major.

La Patrona fiestas kick off in Pollensa.

Wednesday, July 26

Algaida, Santa Anneta Fiestas - 11am: Jewel races; 10.30pm: Music from Bellinis. Plaça Algaida. 1am: Fire crackers.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9.30pm: Folk dance with S'Estol Porrerenc. Plaça Església.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water party. Mateu Canyellas Sports Centre. 9pm: Haveneres concert with Ben Lligats and Ben Trempats. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Palma - 7pm: Richard Hawley. Bellver Castle. 35 euros. palmacultura.cat / ticketib.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Palma - 10pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Dmytro Choni (piano), Olena Tokar (soprano); Beethoven Piano Concerto No.3, works by Dvorak, Puccini and others. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / ticketib.com.

Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 2pm: Firing of rockets and ringing of bells to announce the fiestas; Soldà Band of Cornets. Plaça Monti-Sion. 8pm: Street procession - band of cornets and drummers. 10pm: Opening address, concert by the Pollensa Band of Music. Sant Domingo Cloister.

Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight: The Sunset Market.

Sa Pobla - 10pm: Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla; Shakura S'Aida (Canadian blues and jazz singer). Plaça Major. Free.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Holi colours festival with DJs. At the sports centre.

Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 5pm: Water party; 8pm: Jewel races; 10pm: Night run. Plaça Església.

Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water party. At the municipal pool. 10pm: Theatre, Boeing Boeing. Plaça Major.

Procession of the image of Santa Catalina Thomas in Valldemossa.

Thursday, July 27

Alcudia - 9pm: Via Fora 2023; five dramatised scenes from Alcudia's history performed at different points by the walls. From Porta des Moll.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Children street art; 7.30pm: Concert - Filharmonica Porrerenca; 9pm: Fashion parade. Avda. Primavera.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 10.30am: Mallorcan folk dance with Revelters des Puig d'Inca. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. And at 11am, Plaça Espanya, and 11.30am, Plaça Mercat. 6.30pm: Inca Dance. Plaça Mallorca.

Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 8pm: Al fresco supper. 11pm: Concert - Toni Noguera and Josep Quetglas. Plaça Església.

Palma - 8pm: Alxarq Percussion. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. caixaforum.org.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 7pm: Children's entertainment; Just Dance. Ca la Gran Cristiana. 9.30pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major. 11pm: Flower Power Festival; DJs Zanova, Juan Campos and others; Circ Stromboli and hippie market. Joan March Gardens.

Portocolom - 9pm: Tomeu Segui (harpsichord), Caterina Alorda (actress); Bach recital. At the church. Donations to the parish.

Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight: The Sunset Market.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm-8pm: Children's water party. Plaça Major.

S'Arracó - From 8pm: Night of art in the streets.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Party for senior citizens, concert by Marga Pocovi and Biel Tous; 10pm: Quiz night. Placeta S'Abeurador.

Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 10am: Sandcastle competition. Main beach. 5pm: Holi colours festival; 10pm: Cinema. Plaça Església

Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 6pm: Procession by Montuiri Band of Music and Valldemossa School of Music Band. 7.30pm: Mass and solemn procession with the image of Santa Catalina Thomàs. 10.30pm: Piano and vocal tribute to Nino Bravo. Costa Nord.

Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 10pm: Playback dance show. Plaça Major.