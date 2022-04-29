Summer comes to Palma this weekend. Palma City Council this Sunday launch the annual beach safety campaign and there will be no capacity limits which were introduced during the pandemic, according to the councillor for the Environment, Ramón Perpinyà, today.

The council's beach season, which will last until 31 October, will involve 34 lifeguards. The five beaches that will have lifeguards, as well as boats, lifeguard posts and their own ambulance, are Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí, Cala Estancia and the Playa de Palma. In addition, according to the councillor for the Environment, there are plans to monitor different bathing areas in the municipality, such as Cala Gamba, Cala Nova, Es Carnatge, Molinar, El Peñón, the rocks of Cala Major and Son Caios.

The operation, which has a budget of 1.6 million euros this year, also includes the possibility of a permanent lifeguard in Portitxol.