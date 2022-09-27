Finally, Autumn has arrived and going out is becoming more bearable. Here are a few events coming up that might just grab your fancy!

Raïm Wine Fest

Wine and music will be the main features over the next few months on a route through the island’s municipalities in which the Mallorca wine festival will be highlighted and the wines produced will be showcased. First stop: Costitx.

The first of the events will take place on Saturday October 1 in the Plaza del Jardín in Costitx from 6pm until the early hours of the morning.

You will be able to taste wines from different wineries of Vi de la Terra Mallorca, while you dance to the rhythm of DJ Chitowsky, Monkey Doo and Los del Ficus. And to accompany the festival, local gastronomy will be available at the food trucks set up for the occasion. Admission to the festival will be free, and you will only pay for what you consume: 2 euros for each glass of wine and an affordable price for each tapa. Parking will be free of charge.

If you like to be surprised then this is the event for you. A unique experienec that can happen in a range of venues, and you will only be sent the specifics around 36 hours before the show!

You’ll get to see 2 or 3 short sets from incredible performers from all musical genres, and sometimes even spoken word, comedy or dance. Each show’s lineup is curated by their artist booking team to be diverse and varied. These events take place outdoors, wheelchair accessible and have an approximate duration of three hours. Taking place in Palma on Friday September 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets are 15 euros at www.sofarsounds.com

Grab your ticket and get ready to discover your new favorite artist!

NIT DE L’ART IN MANACOR

The Fartàritx neighbourhood of Manacor will be filled with art on the first day of October in what will be the first edition of the Nit de l’Art de Manacor. From 5 pm onwards, artistic manifestations of different disciplines will occupy public and private spaces in the district of Fartàritx.

The neighbourhood of Fartàritx will be the setting for this first edition, with more than 70 artists and craftworkers from different disciplines taking part, in addition to the collaboration of organisations such as the Confraria dels Tastavins and the Associació de Veïnats de Fartàritx.

Carrer Comtessa - between the two mills - will host a space dedicated to theatre. Carrer del Remei and Carrer Gelabert will host a large part of the outdoor art exhibition and will be the site of various craft stalls. The carrer del Llum will be the stage for an outdoor exhibition with more than a dozen painters. Carrer de la Creu is where the children’s activities will be held, while Carrer Colom will have a space for independent music. The Plaça de la Concòrdia will host jazz, rock and electronic music concerts, as well as a space for food trucks and bars selling craft beer and other beverages.

The Nit de l’Art will also feature a number of private spaces, including houses and mills, which have joined the event to offer unique venues for the different artistic proposals. Painting, sculpture and artistic installations, theatre and music will fill Fartàritx.

OKTOBERFEST MALLORCA

Experience the best German tradition at House of Son Amar. The world famous Oktoberfest comes back to Mallorca from Friday September 30.

Sponsored by Paulaner, it will be on every Friday and Saturday from 6pm and Sunday from 1pm, from Friday September 30 to Sunday October 16. Tickets are available from 5 euros at reserva.sonamar.com