La Vila Shopping Centre is in a magnificent location in Magaluf, just opposite the Casa de Katmandu and close to the beaches of Magaluf and Son Matias (Palma Nova). It began its activity in July 2016 and today it is fully consolidated. It is a centre where both tourists and residents can coexist, as one of the initial objectives of La Vila was to achieve the deseasonalisation and this is being fully achieved because the Centre is open to the public 12 months of the year. Since its inauguration, it has become the centre of reference and the meeting point not only for residents of Calvià but also for the whole of the Poniente area of the island, and it is increasingly frequented by the residents of Palma due to its ease of parking, with more than 300 parking spaces.





La Vila is making a fundamental contribution to the change that has been taking place in Magaluf in recent years. It is spearheading the transformation, reinvention and quality services that are currently being offered.





The area where La Vila Shopping Centre is located is currently experiencing a period of great growth, as 68 homes have been built in the area in the last year and 100 more are planned for the next two years.





La Vila is a fundamentally family-oriented centre where the main driving force is the Aldi supermarket, a German brand that is increasingly present on the island. It also has an attractive mix of internationally known brands such as Jysk, Tedi, Deichmann or Inside, with the small businesses of Calvià entrepreneurs such as Bodymanía, Calzados Inka, The Bikini Shop or Full Padel.





You can have a drink in La Gelatería La Vila and in Forn de Son Ferriol, which have magnificent terraces. Happy Gym is the vertex of an eminently sporting area, as close to La Vila are the athletics tracks, the Playas de Calvià football pitch and the paddle tennis courts. In terms of services, we can find the HD Hair & Beauty Center, the German Polyclinic, the Endesa Ingener office, the Aedas Homes real estate agency, the Carfeal Property Administration, the Gran Folies Beach Club office and the NLG cocktail school.





With an occupancy rate of over 92% of its gross rentable area, there are still some premises available for rent at the moment, so it is hoped that the offer will continue to increase in the near future and thus be able to offer more services for both residents and tourists.



