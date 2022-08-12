I have a rather good idea (well, at least I think so!) to increase winter tourism to Mallorca and at the same help Britain with its costly energy crisis. Why don't local hoteliers offer British pensioners the possibility of coming to Mallorca for the winter at a discount rate?
Winter tourism
“Why don’t local hoteliers organise long-term holiday packages for British pensioners so that they can escape the cold...”
