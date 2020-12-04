Spain's national tourism agency Turespaña has launched a new 'Travel Safe' campaign. This aims to contribute to a recovery of confidence in tourism, providing information about conditions for safe travel and encouraging tourist travel to Spain.

In presenting this campaign on Thursday, the tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said that tourists, when making travel decisions, need to know the safety conditions and protocols are in different countries. "This has led us to make safety a priority." Given the progress being made with vaccines, it was time to position Spain as a safe destination through a campaign which reinforces the 'Spain brand' (Marca España).

Turespaña's CEO, Miguel Sanz, explained that the initial cost of an eight-week campaign will be two million euros, although the development of the campaign will depend on the health situations in different foreign tourism markets. Turespaña is adopting a "very surgical" approach that focuses on specific markets.

There will be details on how to travel safely, what tourists can expect when arriving in Spain and in individual regions of the country, and what should be taken into account when returning home.

Travel Safe is described as a 360 degree communication strategy based on safety and preventive measures' informative content. There is a separate website within the spain.info official tourism website with information in nine languages. An interactive map of Spain, updated daily, will indicate measures in individual regions, e.g. mobility restrictions and restaurant capacities. The content is structured so that it takes into account safe sun and beach, safe urban and safe nature destinations.

Turespaña will be promoting the campaign through social media and will work with influencers in "echoing" the campaign's messages. It will be aimed at a number of European countries, e.g. the UK, Germany, France, Ireland and the Netherlands. The campaign will last for as long as there are coronavirus prevention measures and will complement other Turespaña tourism promotion.