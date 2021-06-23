The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol spent a few hours unwinding at Café La Llotja in Palma on Wednesday night, just hours before the UK is due to decide whether the Islands will be added to its coveted ‘Green’ List of countries.

Several British newspapers, including the Independent and the Times are already predicting that Mallorca and the other Islands will move from ‘Amber’ to ‘Green’ on Thursday.

That would open the gates to British tourists, who wouldn’t have to quarantine when they get home and it could literally save the season in hotspots like Magalluf which are super popular with Brits.

“Its likely that quarantine-free holidays will be allowed in the Balearic Islands from next week,” predicts the Times and a UK Government source said on Tuesday that “there is a real possibility that Ministers will add the Balearic Islands to the ‘Green’ list at the last-minute."

But we've been here so many times before only to be disappointed, so please just cross your fingers and toes nd everything else and hope for the best!