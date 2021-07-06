Scenes when the curfew was lifted in Mallorca

When the curfew was lifted in Mallorca.

06-07-2021Archive

The newspaper El Mundo is reporting the contents of a document from the national health ministry's public health commission to which it has had access. This proposes the urgent closure of nightlife venues and an assessment of establishing "nighttime limitations on mobility" - in other words, a curfew.

The commission refers to the need to "mitigate the exponential increase in cases that is occurring in Spain". Any proposals it makes would have to be referred to the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System, but they may not get that far. The national minister for territorial policy, Miquel Iceta, has firmly stated that the government is not considering reintroducing a curfew.

In Catalonia, where coronavirus incidence is the highest in the country, the government has ordered a closure of nightlife (indoors) only some days after there was a reopening.

In the Balearics, there has been a partial reopening (e.g. cocktail bars), the government having delayed any further relaxation. There is due to be a cabinet meeting on Friday to decide what measures may be needed to contain the spread of the virus, but with the government also not wanting to harm economic recovery.

Regarding curfews, regional governments would have difficulties with imposing these because of rulings by the Supreme Court and also because there is no state of alarm.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.