National Police at Palma Airport.

National Police at Palma Airport.

13-09-2021J. Bastida

Three people have been arrested in Palma for allegedly selling documents that would allow people to enter Spain illegally.

An investigation was launched after a package sent from Palma to South America was intercepted, was found to contain two Spanish passports, two Spanish IDs and two Bolivian passports.

The suspects allegedly sent the documents to people in South America via a parcel company, with the intention that the recipient would sell the documents to people who looked like the photos in the passports and ID cards and they could use them to bypass airport security in Spain.

The suspects have been charged with membership of a criminal group, illegal immigration and forgery.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.