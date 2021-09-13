Three people have been arrested in Palma for allegedly selling documents that would allow people to enter Spain illegally.

An investigation was launched after a package sent from Palma to South America was intercepted, was found to contain two Spanish passports, two Spanish IDs and two Bolivian passports.

The suspects allegedly sent the documents to people in South America via a parcel company, with the intention that the recipient would sell the documents to people who looked like the photos in the passports and ID cards and they could use them to bypass airport security in Spain.

The suspects have been charged with membership of a criminal group, illegal immigration and forgery.