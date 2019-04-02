Playa de Palma is an area where there will be more inspections and police. 09-09-2012 J. Barceló

Monday saw the introduction in Palma of so-called zones of special touristic interest (ZEIT). These are Playa de Palma, the Paseo Marítimo, the centre of the city, the Joan Miró avenue and Cala Major. What the zones mean is that they are subject to tougher controls and sanctions for excessive drinking, anti-social behaviour, acts contrary to public safety, corruption of minors and affecting residents' peace and quiet.

Public safety councillor Angelica Pastor says that during April there will be an information campaign and an increase in the number of police to ensure compliance at a time when tourist numbers start to increase. Establishments will be given a while in order to adapt to the new regulations.

These zones will operate for six months until the end of September. Specific measures include a ban on the display of alcohol products and their publicity on terraces and in the front of shops. Bar crawls will be outlawed as will be drinking contests, buckets for alcohol and offers such as happy hours and two for one.

There are to be regular inspections and the basic fine for infringements will rise to 3,000 euros.