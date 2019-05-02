The German citizen was in court earlier this week. 30-04-2019

Shares:

A German has been fined 1,440 euros for having failed to show identification when required to do so by Capdepera police.

On 5 September 2015, there was an incident at around six in the morning outside a club in Cala Ratjada. Police who went to the scene were met with what was described as the accused's "mocking" tone. They asked him for ID and he bluntly replied "no" and attempted to walk off. When the police prevented him, he lashed out and caused injuries to two officers, which led to their being off work for four days.

As well as the fine, the accused was ordered to pay compensation of 150 euros to both officers.