Tennis
Murray wins second round at Nadal Open
Britain's Andy Murray won 6-3 6-4 against Slovakian Norbert Gombos at the Rafa Nadal Open in Manacor yesterday evening.
The match began under the lights just after 10pm yesterday evening and took one hour and 43 minutes.
Murray will now play Matteo Viola tomorrow in the third round.
For further information see https://www.rafanadalopen.com/programacion-diaria
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.