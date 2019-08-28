Andy Murray after Monday's match at the Rafa Nadal Open. 27-08-2019 ARCHIVO

Shares:

Britain's Andy Murray won 6-3 6-4 against Slovakian Norbert Gombos at the Rafa Nadal Open in Manacor yesterday evening.

The match began under the lights just after 10pm yesterday evening and took one hour and 43 minutes.

Murray will now play Matteo Viola tomorrow in the third round.

For further information see https://www.rafanadalopen.com/programacion-diaria