A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Mein Schiff 4, Marella Dream and Costa Diadema who arrive in port this morning.
Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 18.00/20.20
Downton Abbey FESTIVAL PG Drama 18.50 (24/9)
Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45
Ad Astra FESTIVAL 7 Adventure 20.00 (24/9)
Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 17.40/20.00/22.20
Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 16.35/20.20/22.00
Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 18.45/22.15
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 19.00 (Not on 24/9)
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure 15.45
Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drama 21.50
